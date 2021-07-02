Dragon Ball Fans Cannot Comprehend The Power of Super Saiyan 3 Rose

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has given fans characters and transformations that they might have never seen arrive in the main Dragon Ball Super series, with Goku and Vegeta battling alongside their alternate reality versions that make up the Time Patrol, and a brand new transformation has fans' heads spinning since being revealed via social media. With Goku Black revealed as the Masked Saiyan in the Space-Time War Arc, it seems that the doppelganger is set to hit a brand new level of power with Super Saiyan 3 Rose, making him a far bigger threat than when he first appeared in Trunks' future.

(Photo: Toei)

What do you think of the first look at Goku Black's new power-up? Do you foresee Goku's Ultra Instinct being enough to take down his nefarious double? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.