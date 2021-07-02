Dragon Ball Fans Cannot Comprehend The Power of Super Saiyan 3 Rose
Super Dragon Ball Heroes has given fans characters and transformations that they might have never seen arrive in the main Dragon Ball Super series, with Goku and Vegeta battling alongside their alternate reality versions that make up the Time Patrol, and a brand new transformation has fans' heads spinning since being revealed via social media. With Goku Black revealed as the Masked Saiyan in the Space-Time War Arc, it seems that the doppelganger is set to hit a brand new level of power with Super Saiyan 3 Rose, making him a far bigger threat than when he first appeared in Trunks' future.
Incredible
Super Saiyan Rosé 3 looks absolutely incredible!— Dan | 3 Hit U (@Dan3HitU) July 1, 2021
I hope we see canon Goku Black return in a future #DragonBallSuper arc.
Have They Gone Too Far?
Apparently Goku Black will be transforming into Super Saiyan Rośe 3 lmfao
I mean, I LOVE Goku Black but,, it's gone too far bruh 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JLzgfQUtdc— sjsj0709 (@sjsj0709) July 1, 2021
This Can't Be Legal
SUPER SAIYAN ROSE 3?! WHAT KIND OF STEROIDS IS GOKU BLACK ON?!#DragonBall https://t.co/cQiie14VJ1— SpriteYena (@sprite_yena) July 1, 2021
The GOAT
Goku black goes super saiyan rosè 3?!?!? Bro this is why he’s my favorite villain, he’s GOATED https://t.co/6X4LD74PFM— Konosuke (@hailtoK) July 1, 2021
Ouch For Vegeta
I didn't think it could get worse than this pic.twitter.com/rxTN114Ewp— Bruck (@bruck_leh) July 1, 2021
Super Saiyan 4 Rose On The Way?
They’re really doing this! Super Saiyan Rosé 4 next?! pic.twitter.com/kSXxwunDBW— Supa Dupa 🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@ReshardKDupont) July 1, 2021
Anything Can Happen In Heroes
I never thought they were going to do it , all we need now is ultra instinct mr satan and super saiyan blue pan . pic.twitter.com/xL5xxGDT6c— Flaming Ice (@Hadicina619) July 1, 2021
The Impossible Is Possible
They made the impossible possible— Djtink (@djtink_) July 1, 2021
Super Saiyan 3 Blue When?
So, this is canon now? pic.twitter.com/FJuAOPtkXw— 🇦🇷Trayers34🇦🇷 (@trayers34) July 1, 2021