Dragon Ball Formally Debuts Super Saiyan Rose 3

✖

It has been a hot minute since Dragon Ball tripped up fans with a Super Saiyan tease, but fans did not forget the little nod. Not long ago, the series has fans buzzing when a few reports suggested that a new kind of Super Saiyan 3 form was on the way. And now, the reveal has gone live and been made official.

Yes, you did hear that right! Dragon Ball wasn't playing around when it said a new kind of Super Saiyan was on the horizon. The special outing was shown in the new episode of Dragon Ball Heroes, and the form was given to a villain we all know well at this point.

HOLY SHIT AND THERE HE IS!! SUPER SAIYAN ROSE 3 GOKU BLACK IN ACTION!!!

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Is Wild! pic.twitter.com/jXU52eFIIs — UnrealEntGaming (@TooRealUnreal) July 11, 2021

For those caught up with the PR anime, you will know that Goku Black is back in action so far as Dragon Ball Heroes is concerned. The show has brought back the villain with help from Dr. Wheelo, and Goku Black is more powerful than ever before. That is why he shows off a new form in this latest episode, and it shows the fighter go Super Saiyan Rose 3.

The form is s pretty as you might expect given its long pink locks. Goku Black wears the form well, and its power boost is substantial. After being assisted by his good doctor, Goku Black is able to fight Goku and Vegeta at the same time. But of course, the episode ends with a cliffhanger that pits all three Saiyans against one another.

Of course, this is far from the first time that Super Saiyan 3 has been given a makeover. In the video games, the boost has been given a legendary makeover and a Majin one courtesy of Vegeta. The Dragon Ball games also introduced a special villainous form for the likes of Gotenks and beyond.

What do you think about this form's official debut? Did you ever expect the franchise to take Super Saiyan Rose this far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.