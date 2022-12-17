Dragon Ball Cosplay Brings Back Chi Chi's Original Look

Dragon Ball Super has taken the opportunity to share the spotlight with some of the Z-Fighters' "weaker" characters introduced over the years in the Shonen franchise, with the Tournament of Power and Moro Arc's specifically giving the opportunity for the likes of Krillin, Tenshinhan, and Master Roshi jump into the fray once again. Unfortunately, one former fighter has yet to step back into the ring following her hanging up her fighting career from the original series, with one cosplayer bringing back Chi Chi's original look that she wore while fist-fighting her future husband Goku.

At this year's Jump Festa, Dragon Ball is planning to play a big role in the proceedings, with serious news already being released for major series including fan favorites such as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Black Clover, along with new anime adaptations being announced such as Undead Unluck and Sand Land. One of the biggest news that folks are crossing their fingers for when it comes to the Z-Fighters' universe is the announcement that the Dragon Ball Super television series will make a return, as it has been on hiatus since the Tournament of Power ended in 2017.

Instagram Cosplayer Karen G Waifu brought back Chi Chi's original Dragon Ball fit, which helped in her taking on Goku in a fistfight during the World Martial Arts Tournament before she settled down with her opponent and had two children in the Z-Fighters of Gohan and Goten:

Dragon Ball Super's manga is making moves, with the newest chapter only a few days from arriving. Following the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, the printed story won't be immediately following Goku and Vegeta once again as it will be featuring Trunks and Goten as they patrol a city as the newest crime fighters in town. Taking place right before Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it most likely means that we won't see Gohan Beast or Orange Piccolo make an appearance, but will give readers more of an insight into the lives of Goku and Vegeta's teenage sons.

