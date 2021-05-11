Dragon Ball Reveals Cumber's Face at Last

✖

Dragon Ball has fully and finally revealed Cumber's face at last with the newest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes! The promotional anime series for the card arcade game in Japan is now in the midst of its second season, and this new season has most recently kicked off the New Space-Time War arc. This new arc sees Goku and Vegeta trapped in a brand new universe created by Fu's demonic powers, and the previous episode of the series pit the two Saiyans against some familiar Saiyan foes who have gotten some pretty big boosts.

The previous episode saw Vegeta coming against both the returning Turles and the Evil Saiyan Cumber, and both of them had been using more of the Evil Ki that we saw in action with Cumber in the first season. But with this fight we saw something different from Cumber. With Vegeta officially defeating Cumber in this most recent fight, the third episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes finally revealed what Cumber looked like under the mask. You can check it out below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

Although Cumber had provided a major challenge to both Goku and Vegeta previously, this time was much different as Vegeta got a boost from the Evil Ki power as well. Turles hit him with the aura in the hopes of transforming Vegeta much like both Turles and Cumber had, but instead Vegeta had used the evil aura to boost his Super Saiyan Blue form as well to become something brand new.

With this power, Vegeta was able to defeat the Evil Saiyan form Turles and Cumber with relative ease. Cumber's defeat at the hands of Vegeta made the Evil Saiyan smile, and this was fully shown when his mask cracks and breaks off after Vegeta hits him square on with his Galick Gun. So by the looks of the end of this episode, Vegeta is now moving on to another opponent in the New Space-Time War arc.

What do you think of Cumber's real face? Does he look any different from the other Saiyans in the series? Hoping to see Cumber in action again soon?