Dragon Ball Heroes Cliffhanger Teases Vegeta's Next Battle

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is teasing Vegeta's next battle with the cliffhanger from its newest episode! The promotional anime series for the original card arcade game in Japan is now making its way through a brand new arc where Goku and Vegeta have found themselves within a brand new universe created by Fu's strange demonic power. This new arc, New Space-Time War, will soon be making its return with its third new episode in Japan, and that means we'll find out what's next to come for the two Saiyans when the series continues.

The second episode of the New Space-Time War arc features a major fight for Goku and a surprising new ally, and the final moments of the episode teases Vegeta's next big fight to come in the third episode where he's seen standing off against Turles and the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Given his fights in the promotional anime series thus far, it could be a make or break moment for the Saiyan Prince.

(Photo: Bandai)

The second episode of the arc sees Vegeta broken off into his own in this new universe, and while we had yet to see Turles or Cumber making a move thus far it seems now is their chance to do so with Vegeta all by himself. It'd be one thing for him to be facing off against two foes on his own already, but he's going against two Saiyans all on his own.

Vegeta and Goku had struggled against Cumber the first time around, so this fight is even more enticing. Thankfully, the synopsis for the new episode teases that Vegeta will be using the struggle in this fight to break through some new limits and even potentially reach a brand new form when all is said and done. Episode 3 of the New Space-Time War arc is titled "Pride of the Warrior Race! Vegeta's Awakening!" and it's described as such:

"The battle between Vegeta, Turles and Cumber continues in Planet Vegeta. Vegeta is overwhelmed by Turles, who has now transformed into an Evil Saiyan. Using Instant Transmission, Goku and Hearts reach there, but both get involved in a battle with the Red Masked Saiyan. Vegeta, on the verge of going berserk due to the evil aura, overcomes it with his Saiyan pride. And thus, a newly awakened warrior is born!"

What do you think? Curious to see how Vegeta is going to make his way out of this fight in Super Dragon Ball Heroes' next episode?