Dragon Ball Heroes Releases New Space-Time War Episode 3: Watch

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has released the next episode in its New Space-Time War arc! The second season of the promotional anime series for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes card arcade game in Japan is continuing with all sorts of brand new episodes, and the anime has gone on for so long that it will soon surpass the entire anime run of even the main Dragon Ball Super series. The second season of the series is now in the midst of a new arc, and that arc continues with a slate of new fights in the third episode.

Episode 3 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' New Space-Time War arc premiered on May 9th in Japan as part of a special Goku Day celebration that also included the announcement that a new Dragon Ball Super movie was coming our way next year. The third episode picks up with some intense new fights for Goku and Vegeta, and you can check it out in the video above!

(Photo: Bandai)

Episode 3 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' New Space-Time War arc is titled "Pride of the Warrior Race! Vegeta's Awakening!" and the synopsis for the episode describes it as such, "The battle between Vegeta, Turles and Cumber continues in Planet Vegeta. Vegeta is overwhelmed by Turles, who has now transformed into an Evil Saiyan. Using Instant Transmission, Goku and Hearts reach there, but both get involved in a battle with the Red Masked Saiyan. Vegeta, on the verge of going berserk due to the evil aura, overcomes it with his Saiyan pride. And thus, a newly awakened warrior is born!"

Following the Big Bang Mission arc in the second season, Goku and Vegeta found themselves in a brand new universe created by Fu's demonic powers. Once there they have come across some powerful returning enemies, and the cliffhanger from the previous episode saw Vegeta in a particularly tough situation as he was standing off against both Turles and the Evil Saiyan Cumber.

With new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series airing on a monthly basis, it won't be too much longer before we see what's next to come from these fierce slate of battles.