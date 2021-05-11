Dragon Ball Introduces New Legendary Saiyan Form

✖

Dragon Ball has more than enough forms under its belt, but that has not stopped the series from uncovering even more. Whether through the manga or anime, it seems Universe 7 has way more mysterious forms than fans ever expected. Now, it seems a new legendary form has just been tapped for the Saiyans, and it is far more sinister than it is godly.

The whole thing came to light when Dragon Ball Heroes put out its most recent episode. It was there the PR anime saw Vegeta fight Cumber and Turles head-on. As we know, Cumber carried on with immense power as always, but Turles did undergo a transformation of sorts. The villain was able to combine the Evil Saiyan form with a Super Saiyan boost, and this left Turles as the Legendary Evil Saiyan.

This new Turles form is officially called the "Legendary Evil Saiyan" Badass. pic.twitter.com/Eub0s4O56n — SLO 느린 کند (@SLOplays) May 9, 2021

The official character poster for Turles calls him as such, so this new form is officially in the books. It might not be canonical because of Dragon Ball Heroes, but it lives within the franchise. So if you thought Broly was the only legendary Saiyan, you can think again!

According to Dragon Ball, the Legendary Evil Saiyan form is reached when an Evil Saiyan levels up their power. Take for instance Cumber back in the day. Fans watched the Evil Saiyan go Super Saiyan and even Golden Great Ape while using the form. Now, Turles has done the same after eating from the Tree of Might. The boost makes Turles strong enough to give Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta trouble, but the hero isn't cornered for too long. After all, he finds his own evil form to adopt, and Vegeta rocks the sly transformation as well as his others! Turles better brace himself for a battle like none other, and if all goes well, Vegeta will walk away from the bout as the last Saiyan standing.

What do you think of this new form? Should Dragon Ball ever bring this power-up into the mainline series...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.