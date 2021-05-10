Dragon Ball Reveals Evil New Vegeta Form

✖

Dragon Ball has revealed an evil new form for Vegeta with the newest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes! The promotional anime series for the card arcade game in Japan is now in the midst of its second full season, and with this new season it has kicked off a brand new arc where Goku and Vegeta find themselves in a brand new universe created through Fu's demonic powers. The previous episode of the series saw Vegeta in a rough predicament as he was facing down a battle with not only Turles but the Evil Saiyan Cumber.

The newest episode of the series revealed that these two Saiyans were both being boosted by the powers of the Evil Ki, and wanting Vegeta to return to his more aggressive and evil roots as a Saiyan warrior, Turles blasts Vegeta with this evil ki. But rather than transform him into an Evil Saiyan like them, Vegeta channels this Evil Ki into a new version of his Super Saiyan Blue transformation. Check it out with this clip shared by @DbsHype on Twitter:

Throughout the episode Turles argues that a Saiyan is evil at their core, and with the use of this ki, he wanted Vegeta to admit the same. It's a much different case for Vegeta, however, as he realizes when he's hit by the evil ki. Vegeta has a flashback to many of his more wicked moments in the Dragon Ball series, but instead comes to the realization that Saiyans aren't evil because of his memories of how Goku got his strength.

With this in mind, Vegeta bends the Evil Ki into a new kind of transformation. This gives him a black aura underneath his familiar Super Saiyan Blue aura, and now marks a second kind of variation to the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan transformation unique to Vegeta. This new form is enough to quickly defeat the other two Saiyans, and now Vegeta is focusing on his next real challenge in this universe -- saving Goku.

What do you think of Vegeta's new form using evil ki? How does it compare to Vegeta's Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolution form seen in Dragon Ball Super?