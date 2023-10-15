Dragon Ball Daima Trademark Info Surfaces

Dragon Ball Daima is on the horizon. After years of no updates, Toei Animation finally gave fans an update on where Dragon Ball was going on television. The fandom has been without for years now, but Dragon Ball Daima hopes to satisfy their cravings. And now, we have been given new details on the anime thanks to its trademark application.

After all, the official trademark inquiry for Dragon Ball Daima is up and public. It turns out the application was put in last minute just like executives said at New York Comic Con. The show's final title was decided this month as Dragon Ball Daima filed its copyright application on October 6th. So if you like this show's name, it came down to the wire.

Filed on behalf of Shueisha Inc., Dragon Ball Daima put in simple application parameters. This initial filing seems to pertain to the anime's logo, and you can read the application's blurb about the text below:

"Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. The mark consists of three words DRAGON BALL DAIMA in all capital letters. The letter O in the word Dragon is a circle with a five-pointed star comprising the center of the letter. The word DAIMA appears below the words DRAGON BALL in a different and smaller font. The three words are imposed over a Japanese calligraphy-styled ink splash mark."

The anime's official logo was shown at NYCC this month, and now the team at Toei Animation is hard at work on Goku's comeback. Series creator Akira Toriyama has said they are putting unusual focus on this new series, so Dragon Ball Daima has his clear blessing. Now, we can only wait and see how the Fall 2024 comeback does with fans. But given how desperately we've missed Son Goku, fans are going to be happy to see the Saiyan in any way.

