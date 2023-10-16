Dragon Ball : What Do Fans Think About the New Anime?

The new Dragon Ball Daima anime series has fans feeling some kind of way - and making Dragon Ball GT comparisons.

By Kofi Outlaw

The announcement that Dragon Ball's next anime will be Dragon Ball Daima has thrown the fandom for a loop. The new series will be set before the events of Dragon Ball Super, and will see Goku and Co. turned into kids, leading to an epic adventure to restore their adulthood.

 As the Dragon Ball Daima synopsis reads: "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world."

Naturally, this is not the Dragon Ball anime series that many fans expected – or wanted. See for yourself in the fan reactions to Dragon Ball Daima, below! 

Could Be One of the Best

Some fans are actually going the hopeful, open-minded route that Dragon Ball Daima could actually deliver something rare in Dragon Ball: a different kind of experience to the usual formula.

Didn't GT Already Do This?!

There's been a LOT of renewed chatter about Dragon Ball GT since that Dragon Ball Daima trailer dropped – with good reason. There's a lot about Daima that is – as this fan points out – like a canonized version of GT.

We Waited Years For THIS?!

Dragon Ball has kept fans waiting, speculating, and anticipating what the new anime series would be. Some fans can't handle the unexpected surprise.

No Moro Arc

The Dragon Ball Super manga followed the events of Broly with the epic and bloody Moro Arc. Many fans assumed it would be the next anime. Those fans were wrong.

Broly Was PEAK

...At the very least, the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie (2018) was the last time the fandom was overwhelmingly happy about a piece of Dragon Ball content.

Die A Hero, Or Live Long Enough to Become The Villain

Some fans are going straight to "Dragon Ball is DEAD" mode.

One of Toriyama's Greatest

Some fans are giving Dragon Ball Daima clout for being one of Toriyama's most fun re-imaginings of the characters.

Ungrateful Fandom

Some fans are more upset with the negativity towards Daima than they are with anything seen in the trailer.

Kiddie Dragon Ball

The lowest-hanging fruit is already being snatched off the branch. Expect endless waves of memes just like this.

Might SKIP

Some Dragon Ball fans are already showing themselves out the door during Daima's run.

