Dragon Ball : What Do Fans Think About the New Anime?
The new Dragon Ball Daima anime series has fans feeling some kind of way - and making Dragon Ball GT comparisons.
The announcement that Dragon Ball's next anime will be Dragon Ball Daima has thrown the fandom for a loop. The new series will be set before the events of Dragon Ball Super, and will see Goku and Co. turned into kids, leading to an epic adventure to restore their adulthood.
As the Dragon Ball Daima synopsis reads: "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world."
Naturally, this is not the Dragon Ball anime series that many fans expected – or wanted. See for yourself in the fan reactions to Dragon Ball Daima, below!
Could Be One of the Best
Well this seems different. Love the animations, honestly I'm excited for it. Ya never know this could be one of the best series yet.— Joeyking👑 (@Joeyking25) October 12, 2023
I wanted to hate on this but it has some magic that I feel hasn't been in the series since Z. Maybe not what we want but it might be a step in the right direction for DB as a whole. I know we may enjoy super but the character flaws were glaring. This could be the blueprint for…— .WAV DEKU (@DOTWAVDEKU_) October 12, 2023
Some fans are actually going the hopeful, open-minded route that Dragon Ball Daima could actually deliver something rare in Dragon Ball: a different kind of experience to the usual formula.
Didn't GT Already Do This?!
I want to see adult goku and vegeta fight universal threats 😭. Not this forced dragon ball nostalgia kid goku stuff that GT already tried.— roflgator (@roflgatorOW) October 12, 2023
This is basically a canonized version of GT— TSM_Starfire (@lorddrakon1) October 12, 2023
There's been a LOT of renewed chatter about Dragon Ball GT since that Dragon Ball Daima trailer dropped – with good reason. There's a lot about Daima that is – as this fan points out – like a canonized version of GT.
We Waited Years For THIS?!
YEARS. FOR THIS? pic.twitter.com/MeA8OOIZ6f— ♤ (@daudafterhours) October 12, 2023
Dragon Ball has kept fans waiting, speculating, and anticipating what the new anime series would be. Some fans can't handle the unexpected surprise.
No Moro Arc
Me thinking I was getting some Moro footage. pic.twitter.com/tvdSdl3Kqq— Mitch Onyx (@GreatstEverMade) October 12, 2023
Looks aight but wished it was Moro arc— Messi Magic (@SuperMessi10i) October 12, 2023
The Dragon Ball Super manga followed the events of Broly with the epic and bloody Moro Arc. Many fans assumed it would be the next anime. Those fans were wrong.
Broly Was PEAK
First DB thing I may ever skip.— Ben Tweets (@TheBlueKingBen) October 12, 2023
...At the very least, the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie (2018) was the last time the fandom was overwhelmingly happy about a piece of Dragon Ball content.
Die A Hero, Or Live Long Enough to Become The Villain
Dragon Ball Baby Mode pic.twitter.com/CCWh1SfefD— Toskastic (@Toskastic) October 12, 2023
Some fans are going straight to "Dragon Ball is DEAD" mode.
One of Toriyama's Greatest
Some fans are giving Dragon Ball Daima clout for being one of Toriyama's most fun re-imaginings of the characters.
Ungrateful Fandom
Dragon Ball fans when they get something good instead of yet another repeat of the same fucking arc with a new villain and a new power-up for Goku— Ryu(ko) (@RyuOuRyuko) October 12, 2023
Some fans are more upset with the negativity towards Daima than they are with anything seen in the trailer.
Kiddie Dragon Ball
Who asked for Funko Pop DBZ 💀 pic.twitter.com/TSjDE4E7FA— Uvash Seeraj | Leveling up IRL (@UvashSeeraj) October 12, 2023
The lowest-hanging fruit is already being snatched off the branch. Expect endless waves of memes just like this.
Might SKIP
Some Dragon Ball fans are already showing themselves out the door during Daima's run.