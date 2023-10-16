Dragon Ball : What Do Fans Think About the New Anime?

The announcement that Dragon Ball's next anime will be Dragon Ball Daima has thrown the fandom for a loop. The new series will be set before the events of Dragon Ball Super, and will see Goku and Co. turned into kids, leading to an epic adventure to restore their adulthood.

As the Dragon Ball Daima synopsis reads: "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world."

Naturally, this is not the Dragon Ball anime series that many fans expected – or wanted. See for yourself in the fan reactions to Dragon Ball Daima, below!