Will Dragon Ball Daima Be Canon?

Dragon Ball is coming back with a brand new anime series, but the big question the series still needs to answer is whether or not Dragon Ball Daima fits into the canon. And if it does, where in the timeline will Dragon Ball Daima take place? Dragon Ball is celebrating its 40th Anniversary with a brand new anime series that's going to make some massive changes to Goku and the rest of the Z-Fighters as a wild new way to commemorate the occasion. Goku and the others will be de-aged into kids, and it's gotten fans wondering what could be coming in the new series.

Dragon Ball Daima's debut trailer and original creator Akira Toriyama's involvement in the new series does offer a few clues over whether or not this will be canon, however. First of all, since Toriyama is the one who created the new story and setting (which has never been seen in the manga or anime before), it's canon whether fans like the idea or not. So the big question then is where exactly this new anime can slot within everything that's happened before.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

What Is the Dragon Ball Daima Timeline?

When announcing the new Dragon Ball Daima anime, Toriyama said the following about his involvement in the new series, "I'm currently working on a new Dragon Ball. The title is Dragon Ball Daima. Daima is a made-up term... [which] in English would be something like Evil." Teasing its impact on the canon, Toriyama teased we'll get new details of the franchise's world, "Things will unfold that close in on the mysteries of the Dragon Ball World. Hope you all enjoy these different-from-usual battles that are cute and powerful."

Just as how Dragon Ball Super is slotted in during the ten years before the end of Dragon Ball Z, this seems to be slotted right before Dragon Ball Super. The footage seen in the trailer shows a mysterious new figure watching the events of the past with the most recent seen is the Majin Buu arc. It seems that Goku and Vegeta are alive once more, and without Beerus and Whis around, this seems like this is also before the events of Battle of Gods.

Giving the timing, there's quite a bit of gap to explore before even the events of Dragon Ball Super begins.