Dragon Ball Daima Reveals a New Spin on a Familiar Divine Dragon

Dragon Ball Daima has been fit to bursting with surprises for fans of the long-running shonen franchise. With elements introduced like Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta, Super Saiyan 4 Goku, and the true origin of the Namekian race, there remain two episodes in the series to pack in some shocking moments. While Goku finally making one of the biggest Grand Tour transformations canon, the final moments of the latest episode was one that paid homage to the “black sheep” of the series. A new Eternal Dragon has been summoned in the Demon Realm and it both harkens on the past of Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Z.

To fill folks in, Glorio and Dr. Anisu are able to summon the Eternal Dragon of the Demon Realm, who looks quite familiar to the Dragon of the Planet Namek. Porunga didn’t just look different from Shenron when he appeared during the Frieza Saga, the Dragon had the ability to make three wishes come true rather than just one. For the Demon Realm’s wish-granting lizard, Daima has recreated Porunga’s look with a major difference. The underworld Dragon is sporting a red aesthetic, which ironically enough, is another callback to the Grand Tour.

A Red Dragon of The Grand Tour Variety

In Dragon Ball GT, the Dragon first emerged with the color red thanks to the Black Star Dragon Balls. With the Red Shenron transforming Goku into a child thanks to a wish made by Pilaf and his crew, the wish made on the Demon Realm Dragon remains a mystery. Even though Glorio has been on the side of the Z-Fighters since the start, he has been secretly in the employ of Dr. Anisu and with the next episode titled “Betrayal,” the demon warrior might have burned his bridge with Goku and company. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see if the new red dragon will be able to turn things back to normal at this point.

The Demon Realm Dragon was created by Neva, whose powers as a Namekian are unlike anything that fans of the shonen series have seen so far. With the green-skinned mystery responsible for giving Goku his Super Saiyan 4 transformation, it has yet to be seen just where Neva will end up when the series does end this month. With Dragon Ball Super coming back this February as well, perhaps Neva will make an appearance in the sequel series’ future.

The Dragon Ball GT Crossover Many Didn’t See Coming

Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku recently confirmed that Daima was meant as a love letter to the Grand Tour, making various elements from the spin-off now canon in the latest anime, “I was conscious of the generation in their early 30s and older who have grown up and have children. I wanted to make an anime that parents and children could watch together. They are the generation that watched ‘Dragon Ball GT‘ as children. I was conscious of that, and my attempt to create a new anime series like ‘GT’ became the starting point.”

Want to see what the future holds for Daima?