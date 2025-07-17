One Piece: Rocks D. Xebec May Have a Devil Fruit Fans Already Know Very Well

One Piece‘s Elbaf arc just keeps getting more and more exciting with every new chapter. From revealing Loki’s unexpectedly dark origins to completely taking fans by surprise by finally revealing the elusive Rocks D. Xebec, One Piece’s latest flashback keeps raising the bar. It’s truly beginning to feel like the series is in the final leg of its decade-long saga and is starting to put the various puzzle pieces revealed over the years into place. Rocks D. Xebec, in particular, has proven to be a crucial piece of this puzzle with the revelation that he is Blackbeard’s father and Loki’s idol proving so.

While One Piece’s latest chapter has revealed little else about Xebec so far, his appearance in the flashback has still left plenty of room for speculation, particularly about what his powers and abilities could entail. One such theory that is quickly gaining traction among fans is that Rocks may be the previous user of the Op-Op fruit that Trafalgar D. Water Law currently possesses. One Piece Chapter 1154 provides quite a few hints that this could be true, including Rocks imitating a very familiar gesture to eagle-eyed fans.

Rocks D. Xebec May Have Had the Op-Op Fruit Before Law

Shueisha

The first and biggest hint that led many to believe Rocks could have possessed the Op-Op Fruit is the fact that in the introductory panel of him at the end of Chapter 1154, Rocks is seen holding up two fingers as he questions Loki. The gesture is immediately reminiscent of Law when he uses his ability called Shambles. What further supports this is the fact that just before Rocks makes his entrance, the manga reveals a mountain in the distance getting its top sliced off, which could very well be attributed to the powers of the Op-Op Fruit. Having said that, the one caveat is that Rocks performs said gesture as he asks Loki two questions, and it can be argued that’s the reason why he’s seen holding up two fingers in the panel.

However, in the very same chapter, fans also learn that at the Reverie eight years prior, Rocks killed an Admiral and fled. Having the power of the Op-Op Fruit would help explain how Rocks managed to flee the scene so easily while also adding to the notoriety surrounding the Op-Op Fruit and the World Government’s desire to get their hands on it, besides the rumored immortality surgery. This especially makes sense considering the recent revelation that Imu can grant immortality to the Five Elders and the Holy Knights quite easily.

All that said, Rocks having the Op-Op Fruit opens up another interesting possibility that perhaps Rocks placed his personality into Blackbeard. The idea that Blackbeard has multiple personalities has been a popular theory for years, ever since Luffy first encountered Blackbeard at Mock Town and curiously referred to him using the plural pronoun “they.” Of course, having Luffy face Roger’s old nemesis instead of his own new one would be rather boring, though One Piece might just be able to pull it off.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.