Dragon Ball Fans React To The New Super Saiyan 4
Super Dragon Ball Heroes has given fans the opportunity to once again dive into one of the most popular transformation of the Saiyan race from the outside of continuity story of Dragon Ball GT, and fans are reacting in scores to the newest form of this technique with Limit Breaker Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Vegeta! With the spin-off series focusing on the main world of the Z Fighters coming into contact with that of the Xeno fighters, it has given fans the opportunity to revisit characters and powers that they would have otherwise not had the opportunity to dive into!
SDBH: BM3 Key Visual reveals New Janemba, Limit Breaker SSJ4 Goku & Limit Breaker SSJ4 Vegeta (I suppose).— Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) July 16, 2020
BM3 Releases: August 6, 2020 in Japan. pic.twitter.com/MEjwBlDB9h
What do you think of this new Super Saiyan 4 form? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!
A Super Callback
I... I was joking https://t.co/EnkXzbDitI— Lonely (@lslonelyshadow) July 16, 2020
That Crimson Hair Tho
THE AURAS ON THESE GUYS ARE SOO GOOD AND THE CRIMSON HAIR 😍😍🔥🔥— 🐝Jay_Tee🐝 (@JayTee185) July 16, 2020
It All Makes Sense!
It's official now, Gogeta was Super Saiyan 4 God in GT 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zsEYHhrbsc— SaiyanBeast (@MrShinmaru) July 16, 2020
When's Purple Hair Time?
And Janemba has been redesigned, okay bruh seriously?— beefy_alien (@iambeefyalien) July 16, 2020
This seems good, but like how does this seem reasonable?
So imagine if Goku and Vegeta Xeno (SSJ4) Fused into Gogeta Xeno (SSJ4?) His hair would be purple now, lol
Some Can Dig It
I actually like these Limit Breaker forms pic.twitter.com/JFiLzVqM6t— Cdub (@Cdub510Connor) July 16, 2020
Some Can't
July 16, 2020
A Definite Upgrade
YO!! SUPER SAIYAN 4 IS GETTING AN UPGRADE!! 🤩
LIMIT BREAKER SUPER SAIYAN 4!!!
So wait, since this his basically SSJ4 with Red hair, does that mean SSJ4 Gogeta had the Limit Breaker form first? 🤔 https://t.co/BDy0xpskFQ— ⚔️-Mitchell Ellis-⚔️ {Multi-Muse RPer} (@Mitch4TheWin) July 16, 2020
