Dragon Ball Fans React To The New Super Saiyan 4

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has given fans the opportunity to once again dive into one of the most popular transformation of the Saiyan race from the outside of continuity story of Dragon Ball GT, and fans are reacting in scores to the newest form of this technique with Limit Breaker Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Vegeta! With the spin-off series focusing on the main world of the Z Fighters coming into contact with that of the Xeno fighters, it has given fans the opportunity to revisit characters and powers that they would have otherwise not had the opportunity to dive into!

SDBH: BM3 Key Visual reveals New Janemba, Limit Breaker SSJ4 Goku & Limit Breaker SSJ4 Vegeta (I suppose).

BM3 Releases: August 6, 2020 in Japan. pic.twitter.com/MEjwBlDB9h — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) July 16, 2020

