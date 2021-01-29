Dragon Ball Fan Brings Future Trunks to Life with 3D Printer

✖

Future Trunks might not be a permanent fixture in the current sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, but that hasn't stopped the son of Vegeta from becoming one of the most popular characters introduced in Dragon Ball Z, with one fan creating an insane statue of the hybrid Saiyan that any Akira Toriyama fan would love to add to their collection. This take on Future Trunks uses his aesthetic from the ninth film of the Dragon Ball Z series, in which the Z Fighter assisted Gohan and the Z Fighters battle against the space pirate known as Bojack!

This version of Trunks returned in the Goku Black Arc of Dragon Ball Super, returning from a future that had been ravaged by a mysterious enemy that just so happened to look identical to the main protagonist of Akira Toriyama's franchise. Employing the assistance of Goku and Vegeta, Future Trunks bounced from the present to the future, battling against Goku Black, the rogue Kaioshin Zamasu, and discovering the secrets that saw the creation of this terrifying villainous pair. Though Future Trunks didn't have a role in either the Tournament of Power or the Moro Arc, fans are crossing their fingers that we'll one day see the alternate son of Vegeta make his return to the series!

Reddit User PBrd7 shared this unique take on one of the most popular Saiyans introduced in Dragon Ball history, first being introduced by slashing the alien despot in half and acting as the impetus for the arrival of the androids created by Dr. Gero and Cell:

The "current" Trunks hasn't appeared much in Dragon Ball Super, being left out from both the Tournament of Power and the Moro Arc much like his future self, currently helping his friend Goten in protecting the animals of the island that Android 17 introduced. Though the anime saw the return of Gotenks in the battle against the resurrected Freeza, we're crossing our fingers that we'll see a spotlight on the young son of Vegeta in the Granolah the Survivor Arc that is currently taking place in the manga!

