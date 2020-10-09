Viral Dragon Ball Art Imagines Future Trunks' CG Animated Debut

✖

With as popular of a franchise Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball is, it's honestly a mystery as to why there has yet to be a major CG animated take on it yet. But what would that even look like? One artist has gone viral for their take on what Future Trunks would look like for his CG animated debut! Future Trunks is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters in the franchise after the character was brought into the series with a fierce introduction during the events of the series' Android arc. It's why we keep seeing the character despite his original story coming to an end.

Future Trunks' story wrapped following the end of the fight with Cell, but the character proved to be such a hit with fans that the franchise brought him back to the spotlight in several follow up projects like Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and of course, an entire new arc seen in Dragon Ball Super. So he'd probably be one of the fighters we'd see in a CG project for the franchise.

If he ends up looking anything like this example illustrated by artist @zaphk (who you can find more work from on Twitter here), then Future Trunks definitely needs an official CG animated project of some kind! This take on Trunks is not only slick, but proves that his design translates very well to a 3D model! Check it out:

If the franchise ever does branch out with CG, Trunks would be a great character to follow. If we got a self-contained CG take on the History of Trunks special, then that would probably be a major hit with old and new fans alike. But while there are many challenges with CG animation, it could be a success with the right team at the helm. But what do you think of it?

Would you watch a CG animated Dragon Ball project? Would you want to see a CG take on one of the series' most prominent fights or would it be better off as an original? Would a CG animated Dragon Ball be a better fit for a series or feature film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!