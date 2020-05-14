Dragon Ball Z: Future Trunks Goes Ultra Instinct in New Concept Art

✖

Dragon Ball Z fans almost lost their mind when Future Trunks debuted, and one fan has decided to boost the fighter with an Ultra Instinct makeover. Over on Reddit, the artist known as 7SoldTheWorld shared their take on Vegeta and Bulma's son. The sleek makeover shows how Future Trunks would look if he were allowed to unlock his full potential, and fans want the fighter to get there in the canon ASAP.

If you look down below, you will find the artwork in all its color. Future Trunks is shown wearing his usual pants, but the rest of his iconic outfit is ripped to shreds. In the same way Goku and Vegeta get their clothes shorn, Trunks has been through the same here, and it exposes his well-earned physiqued.

Of course, it is pretty much impossible to overlook his Ultra Instinct form here. Trunks is far from earning this boost in the canon, but his long hair here suits the form. His locks have been colored silver-white just like Ultra Instinct Goku, and the same goes for his brows.

The rest of the Dragon Ball Z artwork shows how hard Trunks must have battled in his latest fight as he's been kicked around plenty. His sword is severely chipped at the tip with cracks spreading down the blade. Even his pants are ripped around his boots, but it is clear Trunks came out the winner. There is no way the fighter would retreat once he's gotten into battle, and the fact he is still standing proves his opponent is down.

This gorgeous fan-art shows what could be for Future Trunks, and it is enough to make any fan want it in the canon. For so long, netizens have argued that Dragon Ball Z has nerfed Vegeta's son despite his bloodline, training ethic, and natural talent. In the same way Gohan has suffered so too has Trunks, and it is about time Dragon Ball did something about that.

Do you feel like Future Trunks should be stronger than he is? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

