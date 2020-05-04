Dragon Ball Fan Brings Gohan to Life in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

✖

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been one of the biggest Nintendo Switch hits of the year, and it seems like it's come out at just the right time. While the majority of the anime world has been put on hold due to the troubling impact of the novel coronavirus, many have taken to this title to really flex their creative muscles. This has been a great avenue for anime fans to show off their creativity by bringing specialty custom designs to their islands, and many of the custom creations have been wonderfully elaborate.

Artist koncertkoala has taken this an extra step further with a full tribute to a lesser known Dragon Ball location shared with fans on Reddit. Depicting Gohan's room as seen in the early days of Dragon Ball Z, it's stunning to see just how many of the smaller details from the anime can have their own version brought to life in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Check out all the attention to detail below:

Along with many of the custom creations fans can make, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been especially welcoming to anime fans. Not only have they been given free range to customize basically anything they want (leading to even full recreations of Neon Genesis Evangelion), but even some of the villagers that can come to your life are notable fans of anime.

There are some specialty items too such as a decoration that brings an inflatable Godzilla balloon to your front yard, and other small details among many of the other customizable options. It's why so many fans have been drawn to New Horizons since its playground allows all kinds of fun experimentation. Some of the villagers are seen as less than great to fans, however, leading to all kinds of surprising new debates that no one would have expected to see when the game first launched not too long ago. But what do you think about it?

