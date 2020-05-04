Animal Crossing Players are Debating Over "Ugly" Villagers

There are lots of different ways to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. Some players just like to unwind, and take things slowly. Some like to time travel so that they can do everything super quickly. And some are hyper focused on having only the cutest possible neighbors in their towns. Like time travel, this aspect of the game has led to quite a bit of debate, as players will actively try their best to drive "ugly" neighbors out of their towns. Some Animal Crossing players clearly have their preferred villagers, that's for sure! Heck, some are even willing to pay for them!

Keep reading to see what Animal Crossing players have to say about "ugly" neighbors!