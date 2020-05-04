Animal Crossing Players are Debating Over "Ugly" Villagers
There are lots of different ways to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. Some players just like to unwind, and take things slowly. Some like to time travel so that they can do everything super quickly. And some are hyper focused on having only the cutest possible neighbors in their towns. Like time travel, this aspect of the game has led to quite a bit of debate, as players will actively try their best to drive "ugly" neighbors out of their towns. Some Animal Crossing players clearly have their preferred villagers, that's for sure! Heck, some are even willing to pay for them!
Everyone has their preferences!
why do ppl think hazel is an ugly villager....she is cute....— kitty ☀️💕 (@kerakitties) May 4, 2020
They just want somewhere nice to live.
“goodbye idiot, you’re ugly and I hate you”
-my bf visiting islands trying to find a cute villager— tie (@4thablesister) May 4, 2020
Poor Antonio.
MY UGLY VILLAGER ASKED TO LEAVE! Thank god omg (no offense Antonio sorry)— yesi (@yeseniahaha) May 4, 2020
They're all cute, in their own way.
there is no such thing as an ugly villager— alec🌱 (@am_alec) May 4, 2020
At least this isn't The Sims...
animal crossing fans terrify me because they're like "please enjoy my fairy wonderland dream house with a beautiful garden and fountain" and they get an ugly villager and trap them in a 4x4 fence w quicksand.— emily's probably chillin' (@soaringyonder) May 3, 2020
Okay, that one might actually might be karma.
I forgot I bought a load of turnips before I time traveled to get rid of an ugly villager 😔 bag: fumbled— stinky tofu (@jxcklyn) May 3, 2020
Is Nintendo punishing time travellers again?
EW SOME RANDOM VILLAGER MOVED IN SHES UGLY GET HER OUT GET HER OUT THIS IS WHAT I GET FOR TIME TRAVELING I HATE THISJWJKQOOFOG— gene (@uzumaakis) May 3, 2020
Too real, buddy.
Is your animal crossing neighbor really “ugly” or are you just going stir crazy and need to take it out on someone? ☕️ 🐸— Chris Bryant (@tenderchris) May 3, 2020
