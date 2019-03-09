Can You See the Famous Dragon Ball Hero on This Food Can?

It’s relatively common for folks to interpret an image or photo of say, a house, as having some kind of recognizable shape, but this might the first time we’ve heard of someone seeing Dragon Ball protagonist Goku.

You can check out the Goku-featuring photo in question below:

The photo in question was shared on Twitter by Studio-Takeuma in late February, and it features a can of what appears to be Gaban-bran paprika. The can happens to have an illustration of peppers on the side in a very suggestive pattern. According to SoraNews24, Studio-Takeuma is essentially saying here that it kind of looks like Goku.

This, of course, is a perfect example of pareidolia, which is basically the name for the ability of the brain to take a jumbled pattern and make sense of it by comparing it to something the brain’s already aware of. In this case, the color of the peppers combined with the suggestive shape of the plant looking a bit like the ridges of Goku’s hair causes folks to see the popular Saiyan.

What do you think? Can you see Goku in the can’s illustration? It admittedly does share a certain uncanny resemblance… Let us know what you think in the comments!

As for the greater Dragon Ball franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now, and Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.