Dragon Ball Graffiti Goes Viral Thanks To Master Roshi

Master Roshi has an extensive background in the Dragon Ball universe. An immortal martial artist, Roshi was responsible for training both Goku and Krillin in the original Dragon Ball series. While instrumental in the events of the first series, Roshi took something of a backseat during Dragon Ball Z, outpaced by the other Z Fighters. Luckily, during the Tournament of Power, Roshi was given a spotlight once again as one of the representatives for Universe Seven in Dragon Ball Super. One graffiti artist was clearly a fan of the old master, creating artwork that’s gone viral.

Instagram Artist Blesea_One is no stranger to graffiti that highlights the Dragon Ball universe. With art featuring characters such as Dr. Gero, Android 17, Goku, and Piccolo to name a few, its great seeing how the artist incorporates these characters into unique ways in the environment. With Roshi, his glasses are painted as part of a metro train right outside of the windows, making for an exceptional display.

Roshi himself has been in a large number of fighting tournaments over the years in this hit anime, even taking on a disguise to hide his identity in fighting his students dubbed “Jackie Chun”. The elderly turtle master also was responsible for the creation of the “Kamehameha” that has been used more times than we can count by a number of different characters. Living on his own private island, appropriately called “turtle island” thanks in part to the turtle shell he holds on his back, Roshi lives a quiet life after participating in so many hand to hand combats.Master Roshi has been no slouch in the training department. While he’s unable to stand toe to toe with the likes of Goku or Vegeta, he manages to hold his own relatively well during the Tournament of Power. Ultimately though, he’s eliminated in a fight against Frost, a member of Frieza’s race from an alternate universe, and nearly accidentally eliminates Vegeta using his special technique, the Mafuba.

The old fighter is a legend in the world of Dragon Ball and its no wonder that artwork celebrating him in such a unique way would go viral. Hopefully, we’ll see more of Roshi as the Dragon Ball series continues.

