‘Dragon Ball GT’ Was Originally Meant to Be More Like ‘Boruto’

Dragon Ball GT may not have the best reputation with fans, but perhaps the series’ original plan could have resonated better.

In a recently uncovered interview for Dragon Ball GT‘s Dragon Box release in 2005, producer Kozo Morishita shed some light on the original plans for the series. The series’ initial plan was to be more akin to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a sequel series taking place after the events of the original focusing on the children of the characters in the first series.

Morishita stated that they proposed GT as a show meant to exploit the ten years between the final battle with Majin Buu and the last scene in Dragon Ball Z, in which Goku fights the reincarnation of Buu, Uub, in the World Martial Arts Tournament and vows to train him.

Morishita elaborated on this by stating, “The last chapter of the original manga is set ten years after the battle with Majin Boo, so initially the idea was to have anime-original stories depicting the events of those ten years, and various such stories were planned out. Content-wise it was thought that the plot would revolve around the exploits of characters such as Pan or Trunks; in other words, the next generation of children.”

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shares this core idea and follows the children of the protagonists of the original series, and is too proceeding forward without major oversight from original series creator Masashi Kishimoto. It has since provided positive additions to the series canon, and has been well received by fans so far. But at least the foundation for the series were provided by Kishimoto at the end of his run with Naruto.

Dragon Ball GT, however, is often discounted by fans because of its lack of involvement from original series creator Akira Toriyama. Because of this, most fans deemed the series as non-canon. An original anime series produced by Toei Animation, the series takes five years after the events of Dragon Ball Z and has Goku revert to childhood thanks to a wish placed on a new set of Dragon Balls with black stars. Because of this Goku teams with the now teenage Trunks and Pan and travels across space to find them.

Toriyama would later have a hand in Dragon Ball Super, which serves as a true sequel series capitalizing on the idea of filling in the ten years after the defeat of Majin Buu. Dragon Ball Super currently airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 11:30 p.m.

