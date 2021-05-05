Dragon Ball Heroes Has Almost Been Airing Longer Than Dragon Ball Super

✖

It's been quite some time since last we saw Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters appear in the main series of Dragon Ball Super on the small screen, and it seems as if the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has now been on the air longer than its "sister" series. While not taking place inside of the main continuity of the Akira Toriyama franchise, Heroes has been able to offer fans characters and transformations that they would have otherwise never seen, varying from Super Saiyan 4 to the return of the original version of Broly.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes began airing in 2018, showing us something of a crossover universe that brought together the tried and true Z Fighters of the main series and the alternate reality versions of them that make up the "Time Patrol". While there appear to be a few differences when it comes to aesthetic and outfit choices between these alternate takes on the Saiyan warriors, the fact that both the Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol have the ability to transform into Super Saiyan 4s is the major difference present. With the series presenting a new level of Super Saiyan 4 in Limit Breaker, it seems as if the Time Patrol has plenty of surprises yet to unveil.

Twitter User Fated Omen shared the news that appeared to devastate the Dragon Ball fan, with Super Dragon Ball Heroes having a longer run history than its predecessor that introduced us to the likes of Super Saiyan Blue, Jiren, Zamasu, and a new world of Gods:

July 1st will mark a whole three years that the Heroes anime has existed. That’s longer than the Super anime.... pic.twitter.com/UaYLNaesMq — AutonomousOmen (@FatedOmen) May 4, 2021

Currently, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is taking the Z Fighters through the "Space-Time War Arc" which sees the mad scientist Fuu creating a new universe that will bring back some returning villains and heroes from the franchise. While Dragon Ball Super has yet to announce when it will return to the world of anime, the manga has continued to tell the story of the Z Fighters in both the Moro Arc and the Granolah The Survivor Arc, which are begging to be adapted.

