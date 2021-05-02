Dragon Ball Super's Granolah Arc Gets Perfect Anime With Stunning Fan Animation

Dragon Ball Super's Granolah arc has gotten the perfect anime debut with one stunning fan animation! Dragon Ball Super's manga is taking the story far beyond the events of the anime franchise, and it's only getting farther apart with each new chapter of the series. Dragon Ball Super: Broly effectively brought the anime franchise to an end for the foreseeable future, and while this was fine, many fans are still holding out hope that the franchise will return with new episodes someday considering how far the story has come since that fight with Broly.

With the new Granolah the Survivor arc setting up its major fight with each new chapter, some fans are taking it upon themselves to imagine what this new arc would look like with a proper anime adaptation! Artist KameArtZ (who you can find more work from on YouTube here) has done just that with a stunning take on these early moments from the arc with a cool animation. Check it out in the video above!

Dragon Ball Super's Granolah the Survivor arc would definitely be an interesting one to see in motion with an anime. While the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc before it offered a much more action intensive arc that would probably be a huge success in the anime considering how much it seems to be inspired by Dragon Ball Z's best fights and arcs, this new arc is taking a much different approach.

Instead of having a clear cut antagonist like Planet Eater Moro, Granolah actually has a valid reason to want to fight Goku and Vegeta. Though it's not like he wants to fight them specifically (instead wanting to kill Freeza and avenge the destruction of his planet and death of his people), he'll do whatever it takes to accomplish his long awaited goal. We just haven't seen Granolah test the limits of this desire.

It's still too early to tell how the rest of this newest arc will shake up, but if fan reactions to the new chapter and the look of this killer animation, Granolah the Survivor would likely be one of the most popular arcs of the anime yet! But what do you think? Do you want to see Dragon Ball Super's anime return someday? Would you rather see more movies instead?

