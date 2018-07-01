‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ to Premiere Tonight

The special Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime has had been drawing the eyes of many fans ever since Dragon Ball Super came to an end because this special features cool new characters and situations fans would love to see.

Good thing the first episode of the Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime premieres Sunday July 1 at 1PM in Japan, so that means it will premiere tonight at midnight EST.

Reminder that Dragon Ball Heroes is premiering today – July 1 in Japan. It’s not 100% certain but they might add it on their website for others to watch since it is not airing on TV.

The only thing about the promotional Dragon Ball Heroes special is that it is an “anime” for the game and will not be released on TV in an official capacity. This means that if their “special site” for the game doesn’t update with the first episode than it is unlikely that it will be available for others to watch. Naturally, this also means there won’t be any English subtitles. But fans will want to keep their eyes peeled either way should it be able to watch outside of Japan.

The synopsis for the first episode of the special Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime project reads as such:

“SDBH Prison Planet Arc Episode 1. Goku vs Goku! A Transcendent Battle Begins on Prison Planet!!

Competing for Dragon Balls, Goku, Vegeta, Fū and a mysterious “Evil Saiyan” exerting overwhelming power begin an unprecedented intense battle.”

If you’re unaware of this cool game the promotional anime project is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura, and even properly integrates Android 21 of Dragon Ball FighterZ into its story.

If you’re waiting for more Dragon Ball Super instead, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.