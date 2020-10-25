Watch: Dragon Ball Heroes Releases Big Bang Mission Episode 8

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has released a new episode of the Big Bang Mission season, and now it is available to check out online! Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series has continued to evolve the Big Bang Mission arc through the second season in surprising ways as new and familiar faces have been making an appearance throughout the first seven episodes of it thus far. The last episode ended on a cliffhanger with Goku and Vegeta taking on Fu as Vegito, and the newest episode of the series puts us right back into the action.

Episode 8 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' second season is titled "Fierce Fight in the Cracks of Time! Vegito vs. Super Fu!" and the synopsis for it reads as such, "Abducted by Towa, Time Patrollers learn about her true purpose. Meanwhile, a fierce fight begins between Goku and Vegeta and Fuu. To counter Cumber's evil aura, they fuse to become Vegito while Fuu transforms into Super Fuu. Amidst the entanglement of their goals, a dazzling light is suddenly emitted from the Universe Tree."

When we had last seen the series, the Xeno team was being trapped within a dark space by the Evil Saiyan Cumber's energy, and Episode 8 of the series sees them not only continue to be trapped within this space but there's a wrench thrown into things when a familiar foe from the past arrives. As for the fight between Vegito and Fu, it is growing more complicated as well as the two powerful fighters continue to fight within the boundaries of space and time.

But as the episode ends, things are going to get even worse for Goku and the others from here as an unexpected fate befalls the Universe Tree and, potentially, the rest of the multiverse. But it's going to be a while before we get to see what's coming next as the release date for the next proper episode has yet to be revealed as of this writing. But what do you think?

