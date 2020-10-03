Dragon Ball Gives Goku and Vegeta a Taste of Berserk Form

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series has finally debuted a new episode for the Big Bang Mission arc, and it gave Goku and Vegeta a taste of a "berserk form" brought out by the Evil Saiyan Cumber's dark energy. The Big Bang Mission arc has tasked Goku and Vegeta with teaming up with their Xenoverse counterparts in taking on Fu as he attempts to destroy the universe with a mysterious tree. The newest episode took this test a step further as Goku and Vegeta fought against Fu themselves and suddenly coming face to face with a berserk energy.

During the first season of the promotional series, Goku and Vegeta had faced off against the Evil Saiyan Cumber. This new Saiyan warrior was incredibly power, and was even more dangerous thanks to the dark energy constantly erupting out of him that could corrupt others. This happened to Goku the first time around, and now both he and Vegeta were hit by the energy.

In the newest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' Big Bang Mission season, Goku and Vegeta get wrapped in Cumber's evil energy once more and unleash the power of their berserk selves in Super Saiyan Blue form. But what's notable is that they still seem to have Fu on their minds as they go berserk.

Goku and Vegeta go berserk but they manage to concentrate on Fuu#SDBH pic.twitter.com/PBOtRmkZqp — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) September 30, 2020

Despite both of them being overwhelmed by the dark energy, the berserk Goku and Vegeta continue to attack Fu rather than completely lose themselves and attacking each other. It's a reflection of how their bodies continue moving through instinct, and since it does not go as Fu plans, he ends their berserk state not long after as he vows to do more experiments with the energy. This thankfully takes the evil energy off the table for now, but there's a good chance it will spring up again soon if Cumber ever makes his way back to the battle. But what do you think?

What did you think of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' newest episode? What are your thoughts on the Big Bang Mission arc so far? How is it comparing to the first season of the promotional anime series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!