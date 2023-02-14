Dragon Ball Teases a New Fusion Is on the Horizon

Super Dragon Ball Heroes might not be considered canon in the official timeline for the Shonen series, but the spin-off gives fans the opportunity to witness events, battles, and characters that would never be featured in the official anime of Dragon Ball Super. With the Tournament of Space And Time continuing in the side story, a new preview is hinting that an unexpected fusion might be on the horizon as the Z-Fighters of Team 7 find themselves fighting alongside former enemies from alternate realities.

Some of the biggest elements that have been introduced in this wild new storyline have been the inclusion of a new iteration of Future Gohan along with the "eternally single" Yamcha finally getting a girlfriend from an unexpected source, one of Universe Seven's enemies. With the Gohan from the future being the only surviving member of his timeline, as both Trunks and Bulma were killed by the androids, this alternate son of Goku is referred to as "Gohan Black" by many, as he sports a gi that certainly lives up to this name. With the new rogue Kaioshin assembling a band of "warriors in black" which include alternate versions of Bardock and Piccolo to name a few, the "Ultra God Mission" has certainly been a wild ride so far.

Jiren Fusing With Who?

The next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes currently has the title of "A Union That Transcends Space-Time! The Fist of Justice That Smashes Evil!" which could mean that a Jiren, and/or member of the Pride Troopers, will be fusing with either an ally or enemy in the spin-off series' future.

Probably one of the most notable elements of Dragon Ball Heroes is the inclusion of multiple elements of Dragon Ball GT, the "black sheep" of the Shonen series. With the Z-Fighters of the Time Patrol sporting the ability to transform into Super Saiyan 4, the spin-off series has been able to give us new forms that otherwise would have never hit Dragon Ball Super proper. As the Tournament of Space And Time continues, this is definitely an instance where anything can happen.

Do you think Jiren is set to get his first fusion thanks to Dragon Ball Heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.

