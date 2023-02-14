Dragon Ball Super Copyright Update Sparks Debate

Dragon Ball fans aren't shy about their demands, and the fandom has spent the last few years begging for a television revival. It has been a hot minute since Goku and Vegeta stepped out with a network series, and the wait is starting to get to fans. Their patience is wearing thinner with each new Dragon Ball Super movie and manga update. And now, a quiet copyright change has fans debating about the anime's future.

The whole thing came to light on social media ahead of Anime Japan. If you did not know, the annual event is around the corner, and Dragon Ball plans to show up at the anime convention overseas. Not long ago, the event updated its roster with several logos including that of Dragon Ball Super, but a missing copyright holder sparked buzz amongst fans.

A fan recently spotted missing "FujiTV" copyright when comparing Dragon Ball Super's logos from 2021, 2022, and 2023 AnimeJapan entries.



Till 2021, they had 'FujiTV'

2022 was the movie year, so no 'FujiTV'

But why no 'FujiTV' in 2023? 🧐



And what is missing? Well, it looks like Dragon Ball Super does not list FujiTV as a copyright holder with its new logo. Shueisha and Toei Animation are the only parties listed which is a definite change.

After all, FujiTV has been on the Dragon Ball Super logo copyright since the show got underway. It was present in every Anime Japan listing at least until 2021. Last year, the copyright was changed as Dragon Ball Super was moving its anime to the big screen. But with no plans overhead, Dragon Ball has confused plans with its latest copyright edit.

Of course, there is always the chance this was a clerical error. Mistakes happen, but right now, fans are speculating what it would mean if this cut was done intentionally. It could mean a new network has signed on to air Dragon Ball which would be wild. More likely, the logo for Dragon Ball Super is being used behind-the-scenes on a new project that doesn't involve FujiTV such as a web anime. But for now, fans can do little but theorize until Shueisha and Toei Animation address the situation.

