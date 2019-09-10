Dragon Ball Heroes Teases Hearts’ Ultimate Wish

We don’t know a lot about Hearts when all is said and done. The main antagonist of the current arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, his origins are still somewhat shrouded in mystery, though the most recent episode has hinted at what his potential wish may be. While the heroes are still confused and battered, Hearts’ motivation is seemingly enough to unite a resurrected Zamatsu to his cause, looking for a reality free of the Omni-Kings’ rule. With the power of the Universe Seed at its highest, it seems that Hearts’ wish is within his grasp, which can only mean trouble for Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters.

In previous installments of the spin-off Dragon Ball series, Hearts has rallied a number of fighters to his cause, with the likes or Oren and Kamin serving beneath him. Powered by the Universe Seed, the pair of android-like siblings fused together to create Kamioren and were pushed even further into a monstorous form where the only thing that managed to defeat them was Goku’s Ultra Instinct form. After their defeat, Son Goku could not have picked a worse time to lose his most powerful transformation once again as Hearts gains a fully formed Universe Seed that exists Kamioren’s destroyed form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the Seed entering his possession once again, Hearts gloats that he finally has the power to achieve his goals, which Zamatsu confirms. As he is surrounded by his unique form of cube energy, the Z Fighters are sent flying and the episode ends with Hearts powering up even further.

While Hearts exact wish is still somewhat shaded in mystery, we can decipher some things from the fact that Zamatsu has teamed up with him. The former Kaio-shin gone rogue had originally created his “Human Extinction Plan” which would destroy all mortals that were deemed unworthy of existing in the same plane as the gods. Though Hearts has mentioned the Omni-Kings in the past and how this weapon may be able to overcome them, its yet to be seen whether he simply wants to destroy the current rulers of the universe or to take their place on the top of the ladder.

What do you think Hearts’ ultimate goal is? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

If you wanted to catch the latest episode of series yourself, Episode 15 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is now live. It’s titled, “Send Kamioren Flying! Overwhelming! Ultra Instinct!” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Displaying extraordinary power, the ultimate form of Kamioren rampages. Facing this crisis, Goku utilizes Ultra Instinct and overwhelms Kamioren in battle. But just when the fight is about to be over, Hearts appears to have a secret plan…”