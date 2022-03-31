Dragon Ball Heroes Details Synopsis for 'Ultra God Mission' Arc's Next Episode

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has revealed the next synopsis for the newest entry in the Ultra God Mission arc of the promotional anime series! The card arcade game in Japan took fans by surprise when it kicked off a special promotional anime series adapting the events of the then current Prison Planet arc. The series went on to be such a success that it's now entering its third slate of episodes as it takes on a whole new arc bringing together foes and allies from across time and space for a huge new tournament for some mysterious new reasons yet to be revealed.

The series has now kicked off the Ultra God Mission arc as it picks up from the teases left in the Big Bang Mission arc seen in prior episodes and introduces a new Supreme Kai and a mysterious new group of warriors draped in black robes. It seems that this mystery group will finally be kicking into action with the next episode as the synopsis for Episode 2 of the Ultra God Mission arc is teasing not only more of this group but some fierce new battles for fans to check out.

#SDBH UGM PR Anime Ep2 "Fierce Battle in the Super Space-Time Tournament! The Warriors in Black Strike!" Preview Summary

(English translated)



Release: 31 March pic.twitter.com/bnzoZvbMMA — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) March 24, 2022

Episode 2 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission is titled "Fierce Battle in the Super Space-Time Tournament! The Warriors in Black Strike!" and the synopsis for the episode (as spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter) is described as such, "The Super Space-Time Tournament unfolds as battles are fought in various locations. Then suddenly, the Warriors in Black appear before Goku and the others. What is the true purpose of their appearance? Watch out for a furious battle involving varying intentions!"

Releasing on March 31st in Japan, Super Dragon Ball Heroes hasn't really had an official international release but that changed with the first episode of the Ultra God Mission arc. It was the first episode released outside of Japan, but it has yet to be seen whether or not this trend will continue. Regardless, given how it's the only new Dragon Ball animation going on right now fans will definitely want to tune in to see what comes next in this new kind of tournament.

What do you think? How have you liked Dragon Ball Heroes' anime run so far? What are you hoping to see in the next episode of the Ultra God Mission arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!