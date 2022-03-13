Dragon Ball Heroes Team Celebrates Anime’s Success With New Poster

The team behind Super Dragon Ball Heroes is celebrating the anime with a special new visual! The promotional anime series for the card arcade games running in Japan has gone on for far longer than fans ever could have expected. Debuting a few years ago with its first season of episodes taking on the Prison Planet arc, the series has since gone through two whole seasons and is now getting ready for its third slate of episodes with a brand new arc kicking it all off. It’s clear that there are no signs of slowing down for the promotional anime.

This is especially true for the team making the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series happen as they recently celebrated the start of the Ultra God Mission arc with a look at the storyboard for the episode as shared by Toei Animation. Featuring a cool look at the main team recruited for a time and space warping new tournament taking place during the newest arc, you can check out the special visual for Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission below as spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter:

Toei Animation releases the Storyboard Cover for #SDBH UGM PR Anime featuring Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, Hit, Jiren, and Yamcha.



I mean, Toei looks very happy with its success 👀🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KRWHqDvCmA — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) March 11, 2022

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has officially kicked off the Ultra God Mission with its newest episode, and there are now many major questions as to what fans can expect to see from the new story. Picking up from the teases about a mysterious “warrior in black” during the events of the Big Bang Mission arc, this new story has placed Goku and several other fighters from his multiverse into a brand new tournament that incorporates all kinds of challengers from the series’ past and present.

This has led to the returns of movie based friends and foes such as Janemba and even Tapion, but it’s still unclear as to why this tournament is happening in the first place. It was teased in the premiere episode that the former Supreme Kai of Time is using the energy from this tournament to fuel some kind of new ritual, but there is no telling what kind of being or power will be unleashed as a result. But thankfully the team’s confidence in the series means we’ll get to see the promotional anime play out all of these stories in future episodes!

What do you think? How have you been liking Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series so far? What are you hoping to see next in the Ultra God Mission arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!