Dragon Ball Sets Up ‘Ultra God Mission’ Arc with New Battles

The Ultra God Mission has begun in Super Dragon Ball Heroes and with it, so to have the Z Fighters been dragged into the Super Space-Time Tournament which assembles heroes and villains from the Shonen franchise’s past. With some surprising battles taking place in the latest episode of the spin-off anime series, it definitely seems as though the universe is set to be shaken to its core once again while giving fans some serious fan service as fights erupt that many believed would never take place.

With Son Goku being plucked from his timeline by a mysterious new character granting him the opportunity to fight powerful new opponents, the Saiyan brawler is joined by usual suspects in Vegeta, Piccolo, and Gohan, while also getting an unexpected ally in Yamcha, the knuckle-head Z-Fighter that was completely left out of Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power. On the flip side, this new tournament brings in the likes of Jiren, Hit, Cyborg Frieza, Turles, Bojack, Tapion, and the Z-Fighters of the Time Patrol in one giant conflict that is established by the previous Supreme Kai of Space And Time. Needless to say, this new tournament certainly has assembled some of the biggest and baddest from the Shonen’s past.

So what are the battles that are currently being shown in this new tournament? Well Goku of the main universe finds himself battling his alternate version from the Time Patrol, who relies on the power of Super Saiyan 4 rather than God power. Jiren is busy fighting against the original version of Broly from the Dragon Ball Z films, Yamcha is hilariously mismatched against Cyborg Frieza, Trunks of the Time Patrol is fighting against Tapion of the thirteenth Dragon Ball Z movie, Hit battles the larger than life monster known as Hildegarn, and even Kid Buu is fighting against a worthy opponent in the demon known as Janemba.

While Piccolo, Vegeta, and Gohan are shown fighting as well, their opponents are a mystery at the moment. With so many fights, it seems as though the Ultra God Mission is leaving everything on the table when it comes to this latest chapter of Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

What is your most anticipated fight in the Ultra God Mission? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Heroes.