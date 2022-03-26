Dragon Ball Super Broke Fans’ Hearts With Newest Anniversary

Dragon Ball Super fans have been “celebrating” a pretty notable, and depressing new anniversary lately! While the Dragon Ball franchise has been continuing with new arcs in the official manga release, and Toei Animation has plans to bring back the franchise with a new feature film, these releases just don’t scratch the same kind of itch that the full TV anime run of the series did. Regardless of fans’ feelings for any particular episode, there were very few things that bonded fans from across the world like the series finale for Dragon Ball Super. But it’s been quite a while since then.
The final episode of the Dragon Ball Super TV anime series aired in Japan on March 25, 2018, and while the franchise has seemingly kept itself alive with all sorts of smaller releases in the year since, it’s a far cry from the kind of experience that fans of the TV anime enjoyed week to week. The series had united fans all around the world when that final episode officially hit, and thus fans are still waiting on a proper return of the full TV anime series to be officially announced someday. Here’s Toei Animation looking back on the series for the occasion:
Dragon Ball fans are now looking back at the fact it’s been four years since the TV anime last hit screens, and they’ve taken to social media to reflect on some of the biggest moments from the series overall. Read on to see what fans are saying about this major bummer of an anniversary, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Are you hoping for a full TV return someday too? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!