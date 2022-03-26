Dragon Ball Super Broke Fans’ Hearts With Newest Anniversary

Dragon Ball Super fans have been “celebrating” a pretty notable, and depressing new anniversary lately! While the Dragon Ball franchise has been continuing with new arcs in the official manga release, and Toei Animation has plans to bring back the franchise with a new feature film, these releases just don’t scratch the same kind of itch that the full TV anime run of the series did. Regardless of fans’ feelings for any particular episode, there were very few things that bonded fans from across the world like the series finale for Dragon Ball Super. But it’s been quite a while since then.

The final episode of the Dragon Ball Super TV anime series aired in Japan on March 25, 2018, and while the franchise has seemingly kept itself alive with all sorts of smaller releases in the year since, it’s a far cry from the kind of experience that fans of the TV anime enjoyed week to week. The series had united fans all around the world when that final episode officially hit, and thus fans are still waiting on a proper return of the full TV anime series to be officially announced someday. Here’s Toei Animation looking back on the series for the occasion:

Four years ago today, the final episode of Dragon Ball Super premiered. pic.twitter.com/Nks4fua99j — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 25, 2022

Dragon Ball fans are now looking back at the fact it’s been four years since the TV anime last hit screens, and they’ve taken to social media to reflect on some of the biggest moments from the series overall. Read on to see what fans are saying about this major bummer of an anniversary, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Are you hoping for a full TV return someday too? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Please Come Back…

Need Dragon Ball Super to come back 😭



Having super around always kept me looking forward to it and it always got me hyped ESPECIALLY THAT LAST EPISODE 😭💙💙 pic.twitter.com/TU335SbB9w — 🌟NotKagyu🌟 #ThankYouToriyama (@NotKagyu) March 25, 2022

It’s Been How Many Days?!?!

Today marks four years since the last episode of Dragon Ball Super aired, which means it's been 1,461 days since we got any new episodes! 😩



So let's take a look at what's been going on in the Dragon Ball Super world since the series ended.



(light manga spoilers below) pic.twitter.com/zfwemLhiyE — The Lookout | anime content network (@TheLookoutRNC) March 25, 2022

A Finale That Took Over the World!

Hoy se cumplen cuatro años desde que se emitió el final de Dragon Ball Super, y la reacción de la gente me sigue pareciendo increíble.



Tanta gente reunida para ver juntos el final del torneo del poder. Es que fue algo simplemente hermoso. pic.twitter.com/gmxqR4ZE9V — Alex D. Salvatore 🦸‍♂️ 🕸️ (@Alexromval) March 25, 2022

It Was Huge!

I don't think people Understand how truly hype dragon ball super was at the time. Thousands of people gathered to watch the final episode in mexico pic.twitter.com/7im2CnWE4m — Kingboat (@Boatboy1300) March 26, 2022

We Got Our First Look at Broly Back Then Too!

Too Long Without a New Anime!

4 years ago today, the last episode of #DragonBallSuper aired in Japan.



Yes, it's been 4 years since the anime has ended with no announcement of it coming back.



How y'all feeling? 👀 pic.twitter.com/y90C5f4McA — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) March 25, 2022

It’s Been Too Long

It’s 25th march is Japan.



4 years ago today, Dragon Ball Super’s Finale, Episode 131: “A Miraculous Conclusion! Farewell Goku! Until We Meet Again!” aired! pic.twitter.com/PuVwu9YQHn — Hype (@DbsHype) March 24, 2022

Can You Believe It?

I can't believe it's been 4 years since Dragon Ball Super ended. I very much loved this series ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dCLCNt4XXg — SLO (@SLOplays) March 24, 2022

Went Out With a Bang Though!

4 years ago Dragon Ball Super Episode 131 was released in Japan!



Good Times 🔥https://t.co/YaJV2HJgzQ — Rénaldo  (@Renaldo_Saiyan) March 24, 2022

A Bummer