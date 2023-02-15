Super Dragon Ball Heroes Releases Ultra God Mission 7 Poster

The Ultra God Mission has made Super Dragon Ball Heroes' story beyond belief at this point and considering the wild events and characters that have been introduced over the course of this spin-off series, that's really saying something, With the latest episode of the side story featuring the Demon Dimension making their play during the Tournament of Space and Time, countless villains from the Z-Fighters' past have found their way back to the series. Now, a new poster is previewing the next step for the bizarre spin-off.

The Tournament of Space and Time, for those who haven't been following along with Dragon Ball Heroes' latest season, sees a rogue Kaioshin assembling her own band of "warriors in black" and creating a tournament that brings heroes and villains alike from different timelines to participate. One of the most notable new characters introduced was an alternate take on Future Gohan, who was working as a warrior in black in an effort to save the lives of his Trunks and Bulma, who were killed by the androids in his broken timeline. With the Z-Fighters continuing to team up with their doubles on the Time Patrol, strap in for more surprises down the road in the Ultra God Mission.

Ultra Heroes Mission

With Dragon Ball Heroes continuing to use the anime adaptation as a platform for the card-slinging arcade game in Japan, the new poster features Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta and Super Saiyan Blue Goku alongside past iterations of Goku, Gohan, and Broly that round out the Akira Toriyama characters in the new art:

#SDBH UGM 7 Key Visual



Begins March 9. pic.twitter.com/5pob0343iy — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) February 12, 2023

At present, Toei Animation has yet to announce when Dragon Ball Super's main anime series will return though there will be plenty of material from the manga for the television show to adapt. Following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc, Goku and Vegeta had some major battles during both the Moro Arc and the Granolah The Survivor Arc, which would both most likely fill years of material for the anime adaptation once they arrive.

What are your thoughts on Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Do you think the spin-off series justified its existence thanks to bringing back elements such as Super Saiyan 4? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.