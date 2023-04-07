Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals When Its Next Episode Arrives

As anime fans wait on word for when Dragon Ball Super's television series might return, the anime spin-off Super Dragon Ball Heroes is continuing to release new episodes. With the Ultra God Mission acting as the latest arc of the series that saw fighters from time and space clashing in a wild tournament, the storyline has thrown some major changes into the storyline. Now, the eighth episode of the series hasn't just announced a release date, but an episode title and breakdown of what is to come for both the Z-Fighters and the Time Patrol.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' latest arc has introduced the "Warriors in Black", familiar-looking fighters that work for a rogue Kaioshin of Space And Time who are from alternate timelines. The figures have included the likes of alternate versions of Piccolo, Bardock, and Future Gohan. In the recent installment, the threat has transferred from the Kaioshin to the dark demon king known as Demigra. In Dragon Ball Heroes, the demon dimension has been a steady threat to all the Z-Fighters from different universes, so seeing them reclaim the title of the series' villains this time around isn't too much of a surprise.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Heroes: When Does Episode 8 Arrive?

The eighth episode of the spin-off series will arrive later this month on April 13th. The upcoming installment will run with the title of "A Union That Transcends Space-Time! The Fist of Justice That Smashes Evil!" While the Z-Fighters have mostly been fighting the Warriors in Black during this latest storyline, it would seem that the two camps might be uniting in the face of the demonic threat that has made itself well known. The spin-off also released a description for the upcoming installment:

"Dark King Demigra unleashes yet more power. In other areas, the struggle between those who had given the Dark King's power and those with the heart of justice is becoming even fiercer. Can the warriors, who transcend time and space, fight together to defeat Demigra and his followers?"

Do you think Dragon Ball Heroes has been a worthy spin-off to the main shonen series? What's been your favorite character/transformation in Heroes so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.