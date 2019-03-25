Anime Voice Actors, Influencers Drop Out Of Popular ‘Dragon Ball’ Convention

Dragon Ball has been driven to its level of fame for all sorts of reasons, but fans head up the list. The shonen title would be nowhere if its loyal fanbase were gone, and it seems that fandom is being rocked over an upcoming convention.

Over on Twitter, fans were let in on an announcement by popular event known as Kameha Con. The convention, which is held in Texas, announced its latest round of guests for fans. One of them included Vic Mignogna, the longtime voice actor of Broly who has been embroiled in a scandal alleging him of harassment. Plenty of fans were quick to question the decision as Kameha Con previously said Mignogna would not attend the event after reports surfaced about the scandal.

If you head to social media, you will discover how the anime fandom is handling this surprise announcement. Fans took to Twitter in droves to confirm they are no longer planning to attend Kameha Con despite the event taking place at the start of April, and they are not alone.

A series of voice actors have also announced they will not take part in the convention. Monica Rial, the voice of Bulma, and Beerus’ Jason Douglas announced they would no longer be attending the event. Other actors and influences like Josh Grelle, Daman Mills, and others have confirmed their cancellations as well.

I have withdrawn from my previously announced Friday appearance at Kamehacon in April. My regrets to the fans and friends who had planned to meet me there. — Jason Douglas (@MrJasonDouglas) March 24, 2019

In response to the cancellations and online debate, Kameha Con did share a statement with fans on Twitter about the situation.

“We would like to take this time to remind everyone Kameha Con is founded on the celebration of Dragon Ball! It is a privilege to be supported by this amazing community and we don’t take that for granted. Thank you all for your support. It will never go unnoticed,” the event’s profile shared earlier this weekend before adding the following today:

“First and foremost, we are running a fan convention built by fans. Under no circumstance has any guest influenced our contracts or negotiations. These contracts ours to uphold and our responsibility alone.

We are aware of withdraws from the convention. Those discussions will be handled professionally and privately. We ask that you please respect their decisions. We still have some amazing guests that will be announced that are excited to meet you all this year!

Our vast security team is lead by and comprised of the fine men and women of Texas law enforcement. We have a ZERO tolerance policy for harassment and we take all threats seriously. Anyone who seeks to violate these rules will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

For now, fans are left to decide whether or not they will uphold their attendance to Kameha Con this year. It is important to note many guests pulling out pin the choice on unspecified reasons, but many online have already attributed the issue to the convention’s updated talent list. You can check up on the event’s full list of current guests on its website here.

