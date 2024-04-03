Dragon Ball Wants Everyone to Rock Majin Buu's Iconic Belt

When Dragon Ball Z originally came to an end, its final major arc pit Goku and the Z-Fighters against Majin Buu and his numerous forms. While Buu wasn't exactly a fashion icon, that isn't stopping the shonen franchise from giving fans the opportunity to rock one of his iconic pieces of attire. You might not be able to consume the anime characters to take on their power levels like Buu had done in the manga and anime adaptation, but you can pay homage to the shonen villain turned hero.

Like many other villains in the Dragon Ball franchise, Buu went from being a planet-destroying threat to fighting alongside the Z-Fighters. During the Majin Buu Arc, the villain first started as a quirky fiend who would transform whoever got in his way into candy to feed his ever-growing appetite. When he was split down the middle, new forms arrived highlighting the more evil sides of Buu. Eventually, when Goku was able to eliminate Kid Buu thanks to the use of the biggest Spirit Bomb to date, Majin Buu's light side lived on. Ever since, Buu has mostly stuck by Mr. Satan's side but will help the Z-Fighters in a pinch if need be.

The Buu Belt Rises

The official Dragon Ball website shared a new look at the Majin Buu belt that is making its way to Japan. Unfortunately, it seems that according to the site, the piece of attire will only be available in Japan, meaning it might be a little tricky in getting your hands on this if you live outside the country.

(Photo: Dragon Ball Website)

Majin Buu will be featured in the upcoming anime adaptation, Dragon Ball Daima, transformed into a kid like the other members of the Z-Fighters. Should Dragon Ball Super's anime continue in the future, it will have a big role for Buu if it continues to stick to the manga's source material. In the Moro Arc, Majin Buu is given a major part in fighting against the energy-absorbing Moro, with new revelations unfolding when it comes to the pink powerhouse's backstory.

Do you want to see this Majin Buu belt make its way to North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.