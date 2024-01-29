Dragon Ball Daima Shares First Look at Majin Buu

Dragon Ball Daima will be making its premiere around the world later this Fall, and the anime has shared the first look at Majin Buu's new design! One of the big shake ups for the Dragon Ball franchise as part of the celebration for its 40th Anniversary is the brand new anime series that has turned Goku and the Z-Fighters into children. It's yet to be revealed how exactly this has happened in the promotional materials for the series so far, but now it's gotten more complicated than expected with the reveal of one curious design revealed recently.

Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku shared some behind the scenes information for the upcoming Dragon Ball Daima anime as part of a special panel during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour this past weekend. This panel not only revealed more of Kid Goku in action, but also revealed some new illustrations of the child characters we will get to see. One of these character design reveals was for Majin Buu, and the first look at this new "Kid" Majin Buu is opening up some questions about the nature of the Z-Fighters' current predicament.

(Photo: Shueisha / Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima: First Look at Majin Buu

This Majin Buu is hilariously just a child-sized version of Buu himself, and unlike the other characters, it doesn't seem to be a younger version of the being. It's opened up some questions about the nature of what has happened to them as it's not like he's been made younger because it would have likely reverted him back to his evil Kid Buu form once more. It's clear that the rest of the cast (including the designs seen here) have been made younger, however, so we'll just have to see how it works out for Majin Buu in the new anime.

It won't be too much longer until we get to see more as Dragon Ball Daima will be premiering some time later this Fall. Akira Toriyama created the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts.

How do you feel about Dragon Ball Daima's new character designs so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!