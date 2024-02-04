Dragon Ball: Here's How Super Majin Buu Might Look IRL

Dragon Ball has a long history, and during its run, the series has debuted a ton of characters. From Goku to Piccolo, a number of heroes have kept the hit anime afloat, but they are not doing it alone. For every Dragon Ball hero we've met, we have found a villain to match. To date, Super Buu remains one of the anime's most formidable threats, and now the baddie is going viral thanks to one artist's render.

The whole thing comes courtesy of David Munos Velazquez. The artist and 3-D animator has done a number of anime tributes in their career, and their latest went viral after popping up on Art Station. As you can see below, the tribute brings Super Majin Buu to life, and the realistic adaptation is nothing less than terrifying.

In the Dragon Ball manga and anime, Super Buu was created to make Goku cower. In the wake of Majin Buu's split, Super Buu made his power known with help from his ripped physique. In this tribute by Velazquez, you can see Super Buu has been given a tight bod in real life. The villain's muscular bod is poised for battle, and the rest of his outfit is pulled straight from the canon. From top to bottom, this take on Super Buu is intimidating, and Dragon Ball fans are loving the fierce adaptation. After all, Buu is often overlooked as a threat, but this transformation proves just how dangerous the creature was when we met Buu.

Clearly, Super Buu is the real deal when it comes to Dragon Ball baddies. This viral tribute highlights how ominous the character would be in real life, so you can see why Goku went to extreme lengths to lay out the guy. And if Majin Buu were to ever get this power back, well – you can bet the power scales on Earth would tip in a big way.

Want to know more about all things Dragon Ball? You can read up on Dragon Ball Z below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Goku-the strongest fighter on the planet-is all that stands between humanity and villains from the darkest corners of space. Joined in battle by the Z-Fighters, Goku travels to distant realms in search of the magic powers of the seven Dragon Balls!"

