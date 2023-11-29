Dragon Ball Super Debuts New Cover by Tokyo Ghoul Artist

Dragon Ball has been around for decades now, and it is not going anywhere any time soon. Created by Akira Toriyama, the series has become a classic in the industry, and it continues to churn out fast-paced projects each year. These days, Dragon Ball is celebrating its reputation as its 40th anniversary approaches, and now the creator of Tokyo Ghoul is giving their take on the series.

Yes, that is right! Sui Ishida, the artist of Tokyo Ghoul, has given his take on Dragon Ball. The update comes courtesy of the Dragon Ball Super Gallery project which began in August 2021. The event has asked dozens of manga's top artists to redo Dragon Ball manga covers to honor the series, and Ishida is the latest to join.

Dragon Ball Volume 8 Cover by Sui Ishida, author of Tokyo Ghoul and ChoujinX! pic.twitter.com/Ug0LinjCJ7 — Hype (@DbsHype) November 29, 2023

As you can see above, the artist redid the cover of Dragon Ball volume eight. Back in the day, Toriyama inked a cover that showed Kid Goku in a hot rod with his companions. Ishida gave the cover art a total makeover in his gorgeous style. Honestly, Goku has never looked so lifelike than in this tribute, and Dragon Ball fans are obsessed with what Ishida did here.

Of course, no one should be surprised by Ishida's top-tier tribute. The creator of Tokyo Ghoul is a noted fan of Dragon Ball, and he has inked artwork of Goku before now. This entry marks the first official collaboration Ishida has done with Dragon Ball. And given how impressive his makeover looks, we can only hope more pop up in the future!

For those unfamiliar with Dragon Ball, you should know the series spans decades. Toriyama began his tenure with the series after finishing Dr. Slump under Shonen Jump. Even after all these years, Son Goku remains a fan-favorite fighter with fans. Dragon Ball is keeping its legacy alive in print and on screen, of course. The manga for Dragon Ball Super is ongoing, and not long ago, Toei Animation announced the release of Dragon Ball Daima. The new TV series is slated to debut in 2024.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball collaboration? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!