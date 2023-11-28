Dragon Ball Super Volume 22 Drops New Broly Art

Dragon Ball Super's manga is preparing to bring its Super Hero adaptation to a close, promising some major developments when it comes to the future of the shonen series. While the recent arc has introduced some new moments to the story of Super Hero, it also took a stab at recreating some of the biggest battles from the recent feature-length film. While not prominent in the movie, the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly did have a quick sparring match with Son Goku, netting him new art on the manga's latest release.

Broly's introduction in the Dragon Ball Super series didn't just introduce the berserker into the main canon of the series, following his film debut in the Dragon Ball Z series, but it fundamentally changed his origin story. While Broly still had a power level that was terrifying, he was presented as a conflicted character rather than one that was straight-up evil this time around. In the original films, Broly had been driven to madness by Goku crying when they were both infants, but in Dragon Ball Super, a truce has been forged between the Z-FIghters and the Legendary Super Saiyan. Luckily, now fighting on the light side, Broly makes for quite an effective sparring partner for both Goku and Vegeta.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly Returns

As a part of the 22nd volume of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Broly gets new art that shows him in his base form. Thanks to working on his composure and having a personality that doesn't have him blowing up planets to pass the time, the Legendary Super Saiyan has been able to seem like a much nicer figure than his first iteration. As the shonen sequel series continues, it will be interesting to see what Broly's role will be in the future of Dragon Ball.

While details regarding the next Dragon Ball Super arc are few and far between, many anime fans are hoping that Frieza and his new transformation will play a pivotal role. In the Granolah The Survivor Arc, the storyline ended by presenting "Black Frieza", making the villain the new strongest being in the universe. While it might be some time before we see the events of Granolah hit the anime, the manga doesn't seem to be ending any time soon.

