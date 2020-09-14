Dragon Ball Meets Marvel with This Kid Buu x Carnage Crossover

✖

Dragon Ball has made quite the name for itself over the past decades. Heroes like Goku and Vegeta are undeniable icons, and their foes have reached very similar statues. After all, it is pretty easy to spot Freeza or Buu these days. However, thanks to a piece of resurfaced art, fans are now begging for Dragon Ball to work with Marvel on a Buu crossover for the ages.

The whole thing began when Redditor picked up a piece of art created by freelance illustrator Tony Timperi. The artist, who hails from Finland, did a Dragon Ball art challenge awhile back. It was there Timperi blended Buu with Carnage a la the Marvel Universe, and the rest is history.

You can check out the artwork below in all its ghoulish fashion. Kid Buu looks pretty familiar here given their pink exterior, baggy pants, and Majin belt. However, it is impossible to ignore Carnage's influence on the baddie. Buu almost appears to be melting given all the fluid appendages coming from his back. His body also appears to be smoking, and that checks out since Timperi decided to call this character Burnage.

This resurfaced crossover has not only reminded the anime community about its talented artists but of Dragon Ball's crossover opportunities. Despite the series being so big, its universe is so large that crossovers are easy to cook up. Whether you look to Marvel or even Harry Potter, there is room to doodle your own crossover for Dragon Ball, and the pitch could stick as well as this one does!

What do you think about this Dragon Ball x Marvel crossover? Does Carnage suit Kid Buu or not? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.