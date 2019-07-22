Dragon Ball’s Vegeta Claims Top Spot Amongst Funko’s Most Valuable Pop Figures

When it comes to Dragon Ball, there are all sorts of Funko figures out there. The franchise has seen dozens of characters get their own Pop vinyls over the years, but some are more valuable than others. It is no secret that Dragon Ball has accrued some valuable Funko figures, but fans may not have known how pricey one has become.

So if you ever wanted to get a Funko of Planet Arlia Vegeta, then you better brace yourself. The Funko figure is expensive to say the very least, and it will cost you the same as some used cars.

For those unaware, Funko put out a special figure of Vegeta several years ago. The Planet Arlia Vegeta was an exclusive release at New York Comic Con as well as Toy Tokyo. Released in 2014, this Vegeta figure has become highly sought after by collectors, and it has the price tag to prove it.

After all, the estimated value for Planet Arlia Vegeta registers at a whopping $2,260 USD. According to price guides, the marketplace value for this Vegeta figure isn’t one to sneeze at. There are versions of the figure up for sale now, but they will cost you $2,600 USD secondhand. It’s limited production and exclusive release has made Planet Arlia Vegeta one of the most expensive Funko Pop vinyls on the market, but there are others which surpass it.

If you want Star Wars on your shelf, then you could pay well over $2,000 to get a Holographic Darth Maul figure. A signed Funko of Stan Lee’s platinum metallic chrome figure sells for over $6,000. True Disney fanatics could spend $5,000 or more on a boxed Clown Dumbo Funko, and other franchises like Game of Thrones and even Power Rangers have their own pricey Funko vinyls selling for thousands on the market.

