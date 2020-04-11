Dragon Ball Stars Debate Over the Next God of Destruction

As those around the world continue to stay at home and practice social distancing in order to keep everyone safe from the spread of the novel coronavirus, fans have banded together for special watch parties in which they watch big movies at the same time. ComicBook.com has done our part in that endeavor with the Quarantine Watch Party, which recently gathered Dragon Ball fans together with the stars behind the film Christopher Sabat, Sean Schemmel, Sonny Strait, and Chris Ayres to check out Dragon Ball Super: Broly and share their thoughts about it at the same time!

This resulted in all sorts of fun moments between fans and the cast of the film, and even brought on a cheeky debate as Sonny Strait (the voice behind Bardock), Christopher Sabat (the voice behind Vegeta and many others), and Chris Ayres (the voice behind Freeza) all chose their picks for Dragon Ball Super‘s next God of Destruction.

This began with Strait, who revealed his belief that Goku will be a God of Destruction someday and definitely help spark some major fan theories:

I think Goku will become a destroyer God someday #QuarantineWatchParty #Broly #PoorBeets — Sonny Strait (@sonnystrait) April 11, 2020

This was hilariously followed up with Sabat noting how much of a “troll” Strait was being with this choice, and claimed that it was Vegeta’s future role. He also expressed his desire for this and a future fight with Beerus to fans during the Quarantine Watch Party as well:

But Goku and Vegeta aren’t the only choices for this future position, as Ayres revealed that Freeza would be an excellent choice for future Destroyer as well:

Get in line — Christopher Ayres (@Chrisayresva) April 11, 2020

As Dragon Ball Super continues to tell its story through the manga, and hopefully a new anime someday, there’s all kinds of opportunities to introduce new Destroyers. Any one of Dragon Ball’s fighters would make for a fun spin on this god, but that would also mean losing Beerus as a result. But what do you think?

Who do you side with in this God of Destruction debate? Would Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, or even Broly be fit for the God of Destruction role in Dragon Ball Super‘s future? If not one of those fighters, who else could be a great fit for the God of Destruction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!