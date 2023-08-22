Dragon Ball Promo Teases Goku and Bardock's Biggest Team-Up

Goku has never had the opportunity to meet his father in the main Dragon Ball canon, but in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, anything is possible. With the Ultra God Mission spawning a major challenge for the Z-Fighters in the form of the Tournament of Space and Time, a major Son Family reunion has taken place. The release of a new promo for the Ultra God Mission finale hints that the reunion between Bardock and Goku is going to end in quite a spectacular fashion.

When last we left the latest Super Dragon Ball Heroes arc, the big bad had shifted from the rogue Kaioshin of Space and Time to Demigra, the leader of the Dark Demon Dimension. With the Warriors In Black joining forces with the Z-Fighters to take on this new threat, Goku has been joined by his father and his son from an alternate future. One of the biggest elements of the Tournament of Space and Time has been the introduction of "Gohan Black", a variant from a reality much like Future Trunks, but with a far darker outcome. Losing his Bulma and Trunks to the androids, this new take on Future Gohan is attempting to bring back his loved ones and received quite the upgrade thanks to his inclusion in the Warriors In Black.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' Family Reunion

The final episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' Ultra God Mission will arrive this week on August 24th. Luckily, the conclusion of this latest storyline isn't the end for this spin-off series, as Heroes has already confirmed the next arc in "Meteor Mission". While Meteor Mission's release date remains a mystery, expect some more wild moments in the side story. The promo for Ultra God Mission's conclusion reads as such:

"Bardock, Son Gohan, and Son Goku. The warriors of different space-times join forces to defeat Demigra's Ki Attack! The battle for the fate of all time and space reaches its conclusion!"

While Goku didn't physically reunite with his deceased father in Dragon Ball Super's Granolah The Survivor Arc, Bardock did play a large role in the story that introduced the Cerealian bounty hunter. Saving Granolah from certain death at the hands of the Heeters, the storyline proved that despite his far more brutal ways, Bardock did have some similarities to his son raised on Earth. While Bardock hasn't been hinted to be resurrected in the pages of the manga, the shonen universe is one where anything can happen.

