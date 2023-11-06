Dragon Ball Art Pitches Goku's Missing Super Saiyan Form

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and in that time, the story has brought out plenty of insane power boosts. From Gohan's Beast form to Super Saiyan 4 Goku, Dragon Ball has pushed boundaries time and again. Fans are already hopeful more Dragon Ball forms are in the work behind the scenes, and one fan is going viral after pitching Goku's missing Super Saiyan form.

As you can see below, the fan-art comes from Instagram user Seven Signs Art. The fan, who has done all kinds of Dragon Ball pitches in the past, caught the attention of fans with their latest post. After all, it ties Goku with the character Sun Wukong, and the art leaves us with a primal Super Saiyan form.

"How I imagine Goku in the end-game. THE APE GOD KING ENTERS THE FIGHT!!! SUPER SAIYAN PRIME, GOKU," Seven Signs Art shared on Instagram. As you can see, this Dragon Ball pitch incorporates Goku's legendary power with an aesthetic found in Journey to the West.

As for Goku, this primal form seems to be a riff off Super Saiyan 4 given his hair and tail. We can see the hero is donning all yellow thanks to this Super Saiyan transformation, but this Wukong Unleashed form goes the extra mile. After all, the pitch ropes in several design choices from Wukong's character in Journey to the West including a bo staff and cloud-like imagery. So if you thought Super Saiyan 4 was powerful, well – this form would be on another level.

Of course, there is no telling what kinds of forms Dragon Ball has in store for Goku still. The character has been busy training up his god ki with help from Whis and Beerus as of late. Goku and Vegeta have been busy bulking up their god ki, but we know Dragon Ball is always done to expand its Super Saiyan collection. So maybe, the anime will lean on Wukong for a power boost some day in the future.

What do you make of this Dragon Ball pitch? Does Goku need to lean into his Wukong roots? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!