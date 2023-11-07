Dragon Ball Z Opens Pre-Orders For New Vinyl Collection

Dragon Ball Z's "Best Collection" is set to arrive later this year, and pre-orders are now open so anime fans can reserve their own records.

Dragon Ball made big waves this year at New York Comic-Con, as the shonen franchise announced that a new anime project would arrive in 2024 in Dragon Ball Daima. While Dragon Ball Super is continuing in its manga, releasing new chapters on a monthly basis, one vinyl collection is giving shonen fans the opportunity to re-examine the past. Dragon Ball Z: Best Collection collects fifteen of the biggest tracks that the anime adaptation has to offer and pre-orders are now available.

When it comes to Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Daima takes place in an interesting time when it comes to its predecessor. Daima will take place prior to the beginning of Super but after the defeat of Kid Buu. With Son Goku and his friends transformed into kids, these events tend to mimic those of Dragon Ball GT, the "black sheep" of the shonen franchise, many anime fans are left wondering if other elements from the Grand Tour will arrive in the upcoming anime series.

Dragon Ball Z: Pre-Orders Are A Go

Dragon Ball Z: Best Collection will arrive on December 15th, retailing for around $99.99 USD. You can pre-order the vinyl set by clicking here and check out what the set looks like below. Unfortunately, the upcoming vinyl collection won't have "Rock The Dragon" to honor the North American soundtrack for the shonen sequel series.

(Photo: Microids)

If you were wondering which songs made up Dragon Ball Z: Best Collection, here is a list of the tunes that will hit Vinyl later this year:

Vinyl 1

1. CHA-LA HEAD-CHA-LA 03:19

2. Exceptional 03:31

3. Battle (I-KU-SA) 03:55

4. Whole 04:04

5. Journey of Light 06:13

6. The Strongest Rival 03:45

7. HERO (You're The Hero 04:10

Vinyl 2

1. MIND POWER –Ki – 05:47

2. Extreme 03:25

3. Blue Wind HOPE 03:44

4. The Burning 03:19

5. Soul 04:56

6. Rising High 04:04

7. WE GOTTA POWER 03:58

8. We Were Angels 03:51

What has been your favorite track from the Dragon Ball franchise? Are you hyped to see Dragon Ball Daima in 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.