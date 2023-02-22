Dragon Ball May Revive One of Its Best Collectibles Soon

Anime merchandise over the years have ranged from the mundane to the unbelievable, with series such as Mobile Suit Gundam, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and One Piece receiving their own lingerie lines in the past. With Dragon Ball Z recently releasing an underwear line to honor the Saiyan Saga, it seems that the Shonen series is asking fans if they want another wild piece of merchandise to make a return. Rather than underwear, this potential return will offer anime fans' felines their own Saiyan Pods to chill out in.

The preferred method of conveyance for the Saiyan race early on in Dragon Ball Z was the galaxy-spanning space pods that would fit one being inside the tight quarters. While they might seem simple on their surface, they allowed the planetary destroyers to hop from one world to another when they were all originally working for the alien despot Frieza, harvesting resources for the highest bidder and caring little about the innocents that they hurt in the process. Of course, once characters like Vegeta were able to travel long distances using their own power, with the Moro Arc even granting the Saiyan Prince Instant Transmission, the Saiyan Pods were left on the wayside. Now, Dragon Ball might be bringing back this adorable take on the transportation method.

Dragon Ball Cat

The Official Dragon Ball Website's Twitter Account asked fans if they would like to see the return of this Saiyan Pod merchandise that has been redesigned to house anime fans' cats, which was originally offered as a part of "Neko No Hi", aka Cat's Day, in Japan as a giveaway prize:

Currently, Dragon Ball Super's anime is still on hiatus, as a new movie hasn't been announced and the television series is still missing in action following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc. Luckily, the Shonen's story is still marching forward via the manga series, with the recent arc taking place prior to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero coming to an end. Now, the manga will re-tell the story of Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the Red Ribbon Army, which means that we'll most likely see Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo making their manga debut as a result.

Would you be willing to pick up this re-fashioned Saiyan Pod for your cat? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.