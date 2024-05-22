Dragon Ball Star Sean Schemmel Teases His Next Goku Outing

Dragon Ball is slowly gearing up for a busy season. These days, the series is a little quiet as the Dragon Ball Super manga is on hiatus, but the IP will not stay down for much longer. This fall, Dragon Ball Daima will hit TV after a long wait plus a new Dragon Ball game is in the works. And in a recent chat, Son Goku's Sean Schemmel teased his next gig as the Saiyan.

The confession came from a livestream Schemmel hosted where he answered questions from fans. At some point, a fan asked about Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, and it was there Schemmel revealed he's put in a ton of hours into the project.

"You're going to love it. I have put 60 to 70 or 80 hours into it already as a voice actor. Maybe longer. It's going to be amazing... and I think you're going to love it," he shared.

Of course, Schemmel is used to long hours with Son Goku. The voice actor has worked with Dragon Ball for decades now, so he knows the ins and outs of the character. It seems Schemmel has put in lots of hours at the booth for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. We're sure plenty of that time was spent as Goku, but Schemmel also voices other popular characters on the show like King Kai and Goku Black.

For now, we will have to wait and see how Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero fares when we have more info on the title. The game was announced last year at The Game Awards 2023, but it has yet to land a release date or official title. We do know Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero will be available on current gen consoles as well as PC. And given its rumored ties to the Budokai Tenkaichi games, this new Dragon Ball entry will surely feature a ton of playable characters.

What do you think about Schemmel's revelation here? Are you excited to check out Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!